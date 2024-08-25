Decred (DCR) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $191.04 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $11.74 or 0.00018303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00080816 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007995 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,276,849 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

