Decred Price Reaches $11.63 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.63 or 0.00018096 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $189.36 million and $1.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00082606 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008305 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,275,294 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
