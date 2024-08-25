Decred Price Reaches $11.63 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.63 or 0.00018096 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $189.36 million and $1.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008305 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,275,294 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

