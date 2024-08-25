Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

DE traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $381.18. 1,197,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,044. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

