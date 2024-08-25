Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,042 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 6,033,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,022. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

