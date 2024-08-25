DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $34.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 46,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.