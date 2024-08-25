Destination Wealth Management Has $125.50 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $125,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,856,000 after buying an additional 2,371,882 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.77. 6,179,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

