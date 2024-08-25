Destination Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

