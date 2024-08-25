Destra Network (DSYNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $207.97 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Destra Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $207.97 million and $1.55 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,586,396.3855002 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.22007389 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,764,367.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

