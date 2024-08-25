Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.25. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 47,049 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.