Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.18. 1,604,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,104. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

