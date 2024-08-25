Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Trimmed by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,763 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.0% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,551,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,810,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 437,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

