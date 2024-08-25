Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,994,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,527. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

