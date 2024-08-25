Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 573,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 403,039 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.02.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

