Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,859.85

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,859.85 ($50.15) and traded as high as GBX 4,370 ($56.78). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,368 ($56.76), with a volume of 150,491 shares traded.

DPLM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($57.17) to GBX 4,700 ($61.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.47) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($52.62) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,212.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,867.54. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5,076.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

