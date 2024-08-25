Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Down 7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.41. 377,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 269,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.48% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

