Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 2,497 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 466.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 21,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 4,523,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

