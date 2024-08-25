Diversified LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

ISRG stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.