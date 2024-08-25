Diversified LLC Invests $226,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 1,081,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,535. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

