Diversified LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $155.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

