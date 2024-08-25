Diversified LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.58. 371,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,439. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.40.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
