dogwifhat Tops 1-Day Volume of $431.73 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, dogwifhat has traded up 33% against the dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $431.73 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00247302 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,581 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,581.239957. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.9400655 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $471,927,479.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.