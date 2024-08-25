Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:D traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

