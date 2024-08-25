Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 3,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.1097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

