Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $548.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

