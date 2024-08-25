DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Shares Down 1.2%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DriveWealth Power Saver ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.