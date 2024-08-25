Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 1,671,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

