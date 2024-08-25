Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 1,671,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
