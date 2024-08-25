Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.23. 281,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 334,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 727,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 691,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 628,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 268,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 856,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

