Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $741,585.80

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $741,585.80 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,269,255 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.