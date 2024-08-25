Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $491.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

