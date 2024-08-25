Eq LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eq LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,720 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

