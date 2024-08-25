Eq LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 4.0% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $472,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 217.5% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 644,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.80.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.