Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $67.69 million and approximately $534,792.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,361.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00561355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00263162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072900 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,083,428 coins and its circulating supply is 77,085,252 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

