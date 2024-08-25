ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $108.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.57.
ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB
Institutional Trading of ESAB
ESAB Stock Performance
ESAB opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. ESAB has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $114.77.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.