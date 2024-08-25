Ethena Staked USDe Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $5.05 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,166,167,099 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,166,056,148.312243. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09264348 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $10,054,908.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

