Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.63. 143,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.04 and its 200-day moving average is $377.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

