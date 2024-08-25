Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,166. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

