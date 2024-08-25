Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $610,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

CF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

