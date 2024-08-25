Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.75. 4,291,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

