Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $928,000 Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 383.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,154. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

