Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 8,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $289.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,448. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.15 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

