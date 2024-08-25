Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $207,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

