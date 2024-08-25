Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,711 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 379,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.66. 4,999,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

