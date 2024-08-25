Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $105.99. Approximately 1,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93.

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

