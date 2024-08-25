Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,431 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

ISTB opened at $48.38 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

