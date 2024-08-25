Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 1,152 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DAL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

