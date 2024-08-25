Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 147 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $403.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.75 and its 200 day moving average is $372.17. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

