Family Firm Inc. Invests $28,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

