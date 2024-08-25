Family Firm Inc. Invests $48,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,242,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,715,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after buying an additional 75,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,481,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

