Family Firm Inc. Invests $60,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Leidos by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 1.1 %

LDOS opened at $154.90 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

