Family Firm Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

Yum China stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

